In the 1980’s, it was President Ronald Reagan who started the "devolution revolution." The concept was based on the principle of subsidiarity, which suggests that decisions are best made at the most local level possible. His idea was to return some of the power of the purse from the federal government to state and local officials.
Now, the party of Reagan wants to do the reverse. By looking to cap taxes at the local level, Iowa legislators are making two assumptions: 1) That state officials know better than city officials how to govern our cities, towns and counties; and 2) That politicians should do everything possible to lower taxes.
To the first point, we elect mayors, city councils and county boards to make these decisions. They are closer to the local issues than the people governing from Des Moines. Democracy works best when it is local. It was precisely the faraway decisions made by the King of England that spurred the American Revolution.
To the second assumption, the obsession with cutting taxes comes at a price. Oliver Wendell Holmes once wrote, "Taxes are what we pay for a civilized society." The local taxes that state officials want to limit are needed to pay for roads and bridges, police and fire protection, libraries and parks – and the many services that increase our quality of life and contribute to the common good.
This looks like a power grab by those with central authority in Des Moines.
Dan R. Ebener
Davenport