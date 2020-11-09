Letter: Revive the lost art

Many of us learned to write cursive in about the third grade. Mine is so bad I should have been a doctor.

If you learned cursive writing as I did as a child, did you ever ask yourself, "why am I doing this?" Who invented cursive anyway? Well, in the eighth century, monks created the Carolingian script — the earliest form of standardized cursive.

While beautiful, this calligraphy just wasn’t practical for everyday writing. Around the mid-1800s, Platt Rogers Spencer developed a new form of penmanship. The Spencerian method was taught in schools during the latter half of the 19th century.

Telegraph operators translating Morse code into script found the Spencer cursive method too time consuming. The Austin Palmer method, which tried to make cursive more practical, was very popular in the early 20th century.

Penmanship started to become big business. It was taught in grade schools, and adults entering the business world benefited if they knew cursive.

Cursive has been used much less since the 1980s. Since the invention of computers, people don’t write as much by hand.

Is there still a use for cursive? Absolutely.