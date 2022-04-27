 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reynolds a leader on COVID

Biden recently reiterated his support for mask mandates on all public transportation. It’s been over two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. When will we quit politicizing the pandemic and start leading with common sense?

That’s exactly what Gov. Reynolds has done from the start; she has followed the science and put her faith in Iowans. Rather than pushing mandates on us and our families, she has protected our individual rights and freedoms. To no surprise, Iowa has come out of the pandemic on top because of it.

I, for one, am glad to have a governor who prioritizes people over politics.

Unlike President Biden, Gov. Kim Reynolds is a leader.

Melissa Hayes

Bettendorf

