With Gov. Kim Reynolds, what you see is what you get. She’s a fighter, a hard worker, and she’s values driven.
Nothing has been handed to this woman. I respect how much she’s worked her way up. It’s why I can’t think of a better role model for my granddaughter, nor can I think of a better governor for Iowa.
Gov. Reynolds is fighting to make Iowa even better through stronger job training programs and historic investments into K-12 education. She’s also cutting taxes so working families can have a little more money to spend. We can’t rest on our laurels, there’s more to do to make Iowa a better state. I believe Reynolds is the leader to make that happen.
Linda Greenlee
Davenport