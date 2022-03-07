Letter: Reynolds is a leader

There’s no denying the contrast between President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and Governor Kim Reynolds’s response.

Biden repeatedly shows a lack of the strength and wisdom that America needs. We saw this during his speech, but also over his time as president.

Throughout these past couple of years with COVID-19, Biden’s solution to everything has been to shut it down. This is absent leadership.

Reynolds, on the other hand, made a point to protect public health while also protecting Iowans’ freedoms. She stood for personal decision-making over mandates and put her faith in Iowans. This is what leadership looks like.

I’m so glad that Reynolds’s State of the Union response put her leadership on display for the nation to see.

Tina Donatsch

Eldridge

