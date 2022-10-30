Letter: Reynolds is really not pro-life

Governor Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.

Iowa recently surpassed 10,000 COVID deaths. That amounts to approximately 315 deaths per 100,000 Iowans. By comparison, Minnesota and Wisconsin both have higher vaccination rates and took a more sensible, science-based approach to managing the pandemic. They also had a lot fewer deaths per 100 thousand than Iowa (Minn.: 239 deaths per 100,00 and Wis.: 259 deaths per 100,000). If Iowa had the same COVID death rate as Minnesota approximately 2,351 Iowans would still be enjoying our beautiful fall colors. If Iowa had the same COVID death rate as Wisconsin, approximately 1,771 Iowans would be looking forward to celebrating the upcoming holidays with their loved ones.

Our pro-life governor’s reckless MAGA approach has taken a deadly toll. Early on she got in bed with the anti-vaxxers and spread misinformation about the vaccine, masks and social distancing. It appears Reynolds has washed her hands of COVID hoping that it will just disappear. Sadly, Iowa continues to experience about 25 preventable COVID deaths a week because of our low vaccination rates. No flags ordered to half-staff in remembrance of Iowa COVID victims. She continues to fail at her number one responsibility to keep Iowans safe. Vote her out!

Joe Bolkcom

Iowa City