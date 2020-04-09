Letter: Reynolds is right

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is doing a wonderful job managing this catastrophic pandemic. She is showing strong leadership and should be commended. Iowans should be thankful for Reynolds.

What is correct for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not right for Reynolds. After all, the New York City borough of Brooklyn alone has 2.7 million people and occupies 69 square miles. Iowa, in total, has 3.1 million people and occupies 56,000 square miles.

In our heartland, implementing social distancing is much easier. Our sidewalks, buses, retail stores and other public spaces are not crammed shoulder-to-shoulder. Iowa establishments can change policies and Iowa's Midwestern ethos safeguards fellow citizens. Reynolds is making sound decisions for the citizens of Iowa.

What is right for New York is not right for Iowa. And what is right for some people is not right for all. People who are elderly and/or handicapped — who have health issues, such as heart and lung disease; or have made certain lifestyle choices, such as obesity and smoking — must make behavior changes during this pandemic that are not right for all Iowans.

Data shows that healthy Iowans are not at high risk. Will the media find the exception and sensationalize it? Of course. We should thank Reynolds for safeguarding our freedoms.