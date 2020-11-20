Letter: Reynolds is to blame

Kim Reynolds strikes again. She states now is the time for Iowans to think of how their actions affect the spread of COVID-19. She is eight months too late. Her new guidelines are too little, too late. With positivity rates exceeding 20% statewide, in person social interaction is not safe on any level, or at any setting.

Her indoor and outdoor limits do nothing to slow the virus. Social distancing, washing one’s hands and wearing a mask will help mitigate the disease. Her edicts do not address anything which will be effective in preventing sickness and death. I do not understand how she can ignore science and medicine. She has effectively worsened the lives of all Iowans. Not only being at higher risk to a deadly disease, folks have lost jobs and health insurance; and possibly as a result of this, lost their homes. Education and sports have been terribly compromised.

Don’t look anywhere else for the cause than to our governor, and those in lock step with her.

The demographic of votes for Republicans are white, uneducated men. Perhaps that is why Republicans undermine education so vociferously. They don’t want well-read, independent-thinking, informed voters. Only two more years until the next gubernatorial election. Hopefully we will survive until then.