Kudos to Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds has made it a priority to fight for mental health, bringing together Republicans and Democrats in our state Capitol to get the job done. This is an issue that affects many Iowans and hits very close to home. Through her action, she has shown her dedication to helping the people of our state.
With the signing of a bipartisan mental health bill this year, Gov. Reynolds agreed to establish six mental health access centers, a 24-hour statewide crisis hotline, and clearer guidelines for psychiatrists and their patient confidentiality. This was long overdue, kudos to the governor for taking action.
I thank her for being courageous enough to end the stigma associated with mental health and for taking those first steps too making Iowa an even better state.
I will be voting for Gov. Reynolds in November because I think she represents Iowans.
Jeff R. Heuer
Bettendorf