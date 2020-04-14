Letter: Reynolds needs to lead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I called Gov. Reynolds’ voicemail and was stunned to hear you can take a poll: Are you in favor or not in favor of a stay-at-home order?

Well of course any true strong leader would poll the public to inform their decisions during a pandemic. I’m just surprised the poll did not include favorite pizza topping. Or is it more a strategy of covering for yourself?

Like everyone else, my hope is that Iowa benefits from the virus’ later arrival to our state and she escapes without seeing anything close to a worst-case scenario. But hoping is not acting. Neither is taking a poll. Neither is declaring a day of prayer.

Iowa was initially in the enviable position of being able to learn from those hit first and hit hard by this pandemic but Reynolds squandered that time. Reynolds has been slow to act and still lags behind ordering proven mitigation steps. Her claim that Iowans were properly physical distancing was blown up when 600 people gathered for one horse auction.

This novel virus is still unknown to us. We have seen it allegedly disappear from China, Hong Kong and other countries only for it to rear its ugly head with a renewed ferocity.

There is no vaccine, no cure, therefore our vigilance cannot end as soon as we see a flattening curve.