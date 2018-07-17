Gov. Kim Reynolds says when you work hard, every dollar counts. So why did she take us from a positive balance of $940 million to a deficit of $140 million? Corporate welfare. She gave Apple, one of the richest corporations in the world $205 million to create 50 jobs or $4.1 million per job created. Corporate welfare costs Iowans $400-$500 million per year.
Why is she secretly trying to eliminate IPERS for future police officers, fire fighters and teachers with Senate file 45? SF 45 would eliminate IPERS on July 1, 2019, but she won't talk about it. More union payback?
Why did she have Sen. Charles Schneider hire the Koch Brothers funded Reason Foundation to study IPERS? The Koch Brothers hate unions and pensions. One of her many positive quotes on on IPERS: " IPERS is secure, strong, and sustainable."
Her tax refund scheme mainly benefited corporations. She reduced corporate and multi-residential property taxes and increased individual property taxes. The rollback for corporation and multi-residential units went down but your individual rollback is going up. She refuses to adequately fund education so schools increase levies and you pay more taxes. She refused to extend the one cent sales tax, which allows schools to build without bond issues and without increasing taxes.
University of Iowa closed seven centers due to lack of educational funding and that eliminates programs for veterans, disabled Iowans, elderly and workers.
She touts her mental health record. We rank 49th.
John Brostad
Storm Lake, Iowa