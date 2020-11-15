Letter: Reynolds should admit error

Although I meant well, I was wrong. I realize now that I should have put a full mask mandate in place long, long ago. It could have perhaps saved over a thousand Iowans if I had made this simple order many months ago. What I am hoping to do now is to prevent the deaths of many, many more from the same horrific fate. Please understand, we have to wear masks, all of us. If you can't wear one for some reason, please stay home.