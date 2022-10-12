Letter: Reynolds should be ashamed

I am extremely offended by the race baiting Kim Reynolds is using in her ad currently running on TV. By showing a Black woman talking about defunding the police, she is clearly trying to associate Democratic candidate Deidre DeJear with the idea, and Reynolds is assuming that most people seeing the ad will not realize that the Black woman is Cori Bush, a U.S. Representative from Missouri. Reynolds is counting on the assumption that “all Black people look alike to whites” to scare Iowans into thinking that DeJear has nefarious plans for Iowa. Using a racist trope is not only not “Iowa nice,” it is also offensive, insensitive, and unethical. Reynolds should be ashamed of herself.