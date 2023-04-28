I believe parental choice in Iowa is not a difficult problem for Gov. Reynolds because she believes the sole choice in Iowa is that of the right wing. They believe that restricting the rights of those who do not agree with them is the right choice. Thus it is okay to impose their choices on others and deem that permissible. I believe that parental choice in Iowa is a novelty. Gov. Reynolds is first a politician and convinced herself that words are words only as they apply to how she uses them; Gov. Reynolds manipulates context and gaslights.