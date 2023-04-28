Is parental choice in Iowa a conundrum or oxymoron? Is parental choice a confusing difficult problem or question or is it a figure of speech used by Gov. (Kim) Reynolds as a rhetorical novelty?
I believe parental choice in Iowa is not a difficult problem for Gov. Reynolds because she believes the sole choice in Iowa is that of the right wing. They believe that restricting the rights of those who do not agree with them is the right choice. Thus it is okay to impose their choices on others and deem that permissible. I believe that parental choice in Iowa is a novelty. Gov. Reynolds is first a politician and convinced herself that words are words only as they apply to how she uses them; Gov. Reynolds manipulates context and gaslights.
Parental rights should not be determined in Des Moines or any state capitol. Parental rights ARE parental responsibilities and should be determined by what parents believe what is positive and negative for their children. What I find acceptable might not fit another’s mold yet so be it. So, stay out and keep government out of my family business. That’s democracy.
Jaime Delevere
Rock Island