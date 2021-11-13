Letter: Reynolds supporting farmers

USDA is projecting this year’s corn harvest to be the second largest in history, and farmers need somewhere for it to go. One of the best places is to local ethanol plants where it can be used to make low-carbon fuel. Unfortunately, market access could soon be slashed due to a lawsuit filed by oil refiners. Come June 1 of next year the sale of E15, a higher fuel blend containing 15% ethanol, will be stopped unless immediate action is taken. Fortunately, Governor Kim Reynolds is working on behalf of farmers like me to ensure consumers have access to E15 year-round.

Because of the refinery lawsuit, right now E10 (10% ethanol) and E15 have different volatility regulations which empowers refiners to provide gasoline that will only accommodate E10 and kicks E15 out of the market during the summer.

Governors have the option under the Clean Air Act to request E10 and E15 be regulated equally within their states. This would mean any gasoline the oil refiners send up the pipeline could be blended to produce E10 or E15. Last week, Governor Reynolds and six other Midwest governors sent a letter to EPA signaling interest in taking this action, which would allow E15 to be sold all year.