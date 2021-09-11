Letter: Reynolds surrendered

The states with the lowest rates of new COVID-19 cases are led by Democrats, while those with the highest rates of new cases are led by Republicans. Currently, just over 51% of Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Rather than mandating vaccines and masking, Gov. Kim Reynolds waved the white flag of surrender to COVID-19 on Sept. 2, when she indicated the virus is likely here to stay and must be managed in a "responsible and balanced way."
Imagine the public outrage if a past leader had said smallpox or polio must be managed in a "responsible and balanced way." Our primary objective should always be to eliminate disease.
In Reynolds’ vision, we will indefinitely endure COVID-19 deaths, illnesses, medical costs and economic disruptions. I prefer temporary mandates of vaccines, masking, social distancing, contact tracing and testing to her vision of unending suffering.
Please get your medical advice from doctors and health care professionals rather than dogmatic, self-serving politicians who expect us to endure suffering without an end in sight.
Robert McKanna
Bettendorf