As Republican legislators like Roby Smith and Gary Mohr head back to Des Moines, discrepancies in campaign rhetoric versus actual legislation bear monitoring.
They have given lip service to supporting education, but failed to provide necessary funding. Mid-year defunding and fiscal cuts to Regents universities have increased tuition and decimated programs. Badly needed job training programs at community colleges go unfunded while budgets are reduced.
Even 1 percent increases in K-12 education don’t pass GOP bluster as they fail to keep pace with inflation.
Highly touted tax reform for working families is a ruse. Fifteen percent of the cuts went to millionaires, 40 percent to the wealthiest four percent of us. Meanwhile, half of Iowa households (up to $40,000 yearly) reap only seven percent of the cuts. Roby’s literature brags of $300 savings for the average family ($5.77 weekly). That lucky family shares a weekly latte benefit while the wealthiest four percent benefit with Mediterranean cruises.
Other recent legislative setbacks for working families include:
* Gutting public unions, one of the most effective avenues for increasing family incomes.
* Defunding Planned Parenthood, curtailing access to adequate health care and birth control for working families.
* Unnecessarily repression of voting rights for many poor, elderly and minorities.
* Denying local communities the right to establish minimum wages.
* Liberalizing gun proliferation laws while refusing gun safety legislation.
Collectively, such anti-working-family laws have a reverse effect on attracting badly needed people to Iowa. They belie the GOP’s stated intent of working for families and demand monitoring as the party resumes unfettered legislative control.
Ron Stuart
Bettendorf