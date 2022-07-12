 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Rhubarb Fest was sweet

I wanted to send this letter after Rhubarb Fest in Aledo, but am glad I waited. Living in a small town is great. The volunteers of the community make it a great place to live. From all the volunteers for Rhubarb Fest, Pam Myers, Pam Ricke and our leader, Darlene Johnson, to all our great community supporters. Aledo had a great Fourth of July due to the great groups that sponsored the frog races (Exchange Club, Jaycees, Kiwanis Club of Aledo). Thank you. Also to a great community leader Mary Flint. She does many great support events for our town. We have a great mayor and community leaders. We also have a great volunteer firefighting team that supports our community. It's hard to mention all the great community members and volunteers in our community. Thank you, Aledo, and our community members.

Myron Higgins

Aledo

