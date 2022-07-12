Letter: Rhubarb Fest was sweet

I wanted to send this letter after Rhubarb Fest in Aledo, but am glad I waited. Living in a small town is great. The volunteers of the community make it a great place to live. From all the volunteers for Rhubarb Fest, Pam Myers, Pam Ricke and our leader, Darlene Johnson, to all our great community supporters. Aledo had a great Fourth of July due to the great groups that sponsored the frog races (Exchange Club, Jaycees, Kiwanis Club of Aledo). Thank you. Also to a great community leader Mary Flint. She does many great support events for our town. We have a great mayor and community leaders. We also have a great volunteer firefighting team that supports our community. It's hard to mention all the great community members and volunteers in our community. Thank you, Aledo, and our community members.