I have been following the situation at the Rock Island County Health Department over the past few months and to say that I am angry would be an understatement. A few months ago the story was possible harassment of employees in the facility and it came to a head when several of the employees spoke out the monthly County Board meeting. Now, over the past few weeks, it has been reported, without any opposing argument that there were several cases of positive TB results in which the Department failed to notify the individuals and just left them on a desk to collect dust. The citizens of Rock Island County and our area deserve a full accounting of who is responsible for this and an investigation should be started immediately. The individuals that were positively identified should have been notified immediately and the rest of the public have potentially been placed in danger as they could be in restaurants preparing our meals, or having contact with others in various different ways. It is past time to put the interest of the public first and start holding the people that run the County Health Department responsible and that needs to start immediately.
Gregg Johnson
East Moline