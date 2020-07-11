Letter: RICO must keep promise on board size

For voters in Rock Island County this election can (and will) set the stage for our future and that of the next few generations. If you are one of the 73% of voters who voted in 2012 to downsize the county board, you need to ask your candidate where they stand on this issue. Since its inception, this was designed to happen after the 2020 census and before the 2022 election. That is where we are now. The suggested number of district board members was 15. We may decide to change to multiple member districts and design five districts with three members per district, or three districts with five members each. The main question is, who will do this and how? Who will provide the oversight? Will there be safeguards against gerrymandering? Where are we in this process? Be sure to ask your candidate IF they support this venture and will they guarantee that they will pursue the issue. If they do not support this concept, Do not give them your vote or support! We took a terrible beating on our Hope Creek adventure and we cannot afford this type of management! The county courthouse still looms over our heads and stands as another example of our past failures!