Opinions about Chicago rail passenger service might be creating “free market” misconceptions.

All modes of U.S. transportation (waterway, rail, highway, air) resulted from massive public investments and subsidies from inception with highways receiving the most. All rely on public right of ways or ones created by public largess that “encourages” private enterprise to this day. Yet, a prominent Times’ columnist dismisses this investment as “spreading manure.”

Yes, passenger rail service in the U.S. or enviable foreign high speed rail systems are unprofitable but they’re efficient, cost less to construct/maintain, take up less land, while transporting their societies at reasonable fares. Airline companies with speed and subsidy advantages regularly have difficulties operating efficiently or profitably, but operating profitably is considered a logical requirement for passenger rail service here.

Highway and air’s advantages of convenience/speed rely on 75 years of huge public costs and effects that don’t appear sustainable. It would be expensive to upgrade the Iowa Interstate RR (most direct route) to get passenger trains operating at 75-100 mph, but 70% less than adding that 3rd lane we all wish I-80 had.

Macomb, Illinios’ population, .03% of the Q-C area, and its one university’s enrollment that’s smaller than colleges here, creates about 35,000 Amtrak passengers a year. That’s with train service just two days a week. Using those numbers to predict Q-C passenger usage, even pessimistically, makes discounting passenger rail misinformed.

An alternative opinion is public investment “fertilizes” a healthy Society.

“Build it and they will come.”

Paul Venaglia

Bettendorf