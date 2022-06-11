Letter: Ridiculous to arm teachers

This is a response to Dispatch-Argus reader William Bloom's June 7 letter suggesting the practice of arming school staff to protect schools. I must preface by stating that, while I disclose myself as a centrist, I will not opine on the general debate of gun rights/control/laws, Second Amendment interpretation, mental health, etc., but rather only the topic about which Mr. Bloom wrote. In Uvalde, Texas, dozens of trained law enforcement officers from several jurisdictions stood down outside of the school for an hour during the massacre because they feared going up against the AR-15 the shooter used. Yet, Mr. Bloom, how do you think teachers who went to school to become educators are somehow going to stop someone using an AR-15 with their concealed carry 9mm's? Any reasonable person from either political party, or independent in thinking, knows this is a preposterous idea, despite the absurd touting of it by those politicians who do so.