Letter: Ridiculous

Back in 2012, when my 1986 Volvo station wagon got too expensive maintain, I decided to sell my car and ride the city bus. Since then there has been a lot of changes to bus routes and drivers. My main complaint is the rudeness of drivers, and they make me think I should buy a car again or walk.

This past summer, I was trying to check a homeless man into a hotel out by the mall in Moline. I wear my clergy shirt whenever I do any official business for the church. The hotel did not want him there as he had no ID. So we were trying to catch the bus out in front of the hotel, where we were told to stand, and when the bus stopped, the bus driver screamed at us. She said we were standing in the wrong spot. I was shocked. Would you scream at a clergy person? According to the bus driver, she did not know what a clergy person was.

Yesterday, when it was about three degrees outside, I had a muffler wrapped around my head, with only enough room for my glasses to peer out. I wore a knitted hat as well. I think I looked ridiculous. The bus driver wanted me to wear a mask under all of that. So, I had to unwrap myself to put on my mask, then re-wrap myself to be warm, so therefore I had two masks on.

Cheryl Draeger

Moline

