Letter: Rigged

In 2016, didn't President Trump say the election was rigged? Even though he won. He won the electoral vote, but not the popular vote. So, since he was not the most popular, the election was rigged. (I can only image what he will say when he loses this year).

On May 20, Trump threatened to hold up federal funds for two election battleground states (Michigan and Nevada) that are trying to make it easier and safer to vote during this pandemic. He backed away, but still says voting by mail promotes "a lot of illegality".

As for Senator Joni Ernst suggesting Trump come to Iowa to give his acceptance speech: With what is going on, this is not what Iowa needs for people coming from all over the United States (probably not wearing masks).

Really, Senator Ernst? What are you thinking?

Joyce Miller

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0