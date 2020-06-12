Letter: Rigging the game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In unprecedented times, we need elected representatives who are willing to lead on the most urgent issues confronting Iowans. Today, we face a global pandemic, urgent calls for racial justice and economic crisis. Rather than spend the waning days of the legislative session addressing even one of these critical issues, my Republican state senator, Roby Smith, decided the best use of his time was to make it harder for Iowans to vote.

Smith started with a non-controversial, one-page bill about putting county seals on ballots and turned it into a 30-page instruction manual for voter suppression. The highly successful initiative by the secretary of state to mail every registered voter an absentee ballot request form for the 2020 primary? Smith's bill would ban that.

This month, in the middle of a public health crisis, Iowa voters turned out at record levels, and three-quarters of them voted absentee. But Smith doesn’t think the state should help Iowans vote safely.

His bill would also require more frequent voter purges and impose even more restrictive voter ID requirements.

The only people who want to make it harder to vote are people who don’t think they can win a fair fight. But our legislators should be accountable to us.