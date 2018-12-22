Back before the 2016 election was over, it was said by some very wise people that no matter how it ended, whether Donald Trump won or whether he lost, it wouldn't have a good ending.
This was based on Trump's erratic, irrational behavior. Time has only proven that those wise people were right. By clamoring that the only way he could lose was if it was rigged, Trump was ensuring that his supporters would be good and angry if he did. Instead, since he won we've been living the daily horror of his child-like temperament, with immeasurable damage being done to our institutions, our standing in the world and quite possibly the very health of our planet.
Tom Hebbeln
Davenport