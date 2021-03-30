Letter: Right for the job

When executive recruiters seek candidates for open management positions, they first write a description of the work experience and talent required for the job.

Stephanie Acri’s resume could be the model for the job description which they might use for locating the mayor of a medium-size city.

Stephanie is an engineer who worked for 11 years for ALCOA on leading-edge manufacturing technologies and as a liaison officer with a major European aircraft company. She understands the culture of big businesses.

She has owned and managed a growing manufacturing business for 16 years. With her knowledge of engineering, accounting and finance, planning, marketing and sales, training, hiring, systems, and quality, she runs her company according to the principles of lean manufacturing. She understands the culture of small businesses.

Stephanie has been actively involved in a multitude of Quad-Cities community roles — health care, education (is raising three children), service groups, manufacturing societies and women’s groups.

She has been a Moline alderman since 2011 and the mayor of Moline since 2017. She understands the cultures of community services and municipal governments.