Letter: Right the wrongs you've done

Letters logo

We have all been betrayed at some point in our lives by someone. Perhaps that was a parent, sibling, teacher, friend, boss, business, stranger, spouse or politician. I have handled the betrayals in various ways, ignoring, anger, vent, retaliation, helplessness, or complete rejection of all of that group of people.

In all the pain, I have always wanted the betrayer to do the same things: Admit often their wrongs. Apologize often for their wrongs. Find solutions to solve the problems that resulted from their betrayal. Accept the court rulings and do the time that was ordered.

At the same time, I, the betrayed, do not want to spend the rest of my life, hating all men, or all friends, or all politicians, or whatever group or institution that has betrayed me. If I remain in this hating stage, then the betrayer has won. I need to listen and spread the word that the betrayer is changing his words and actions.

I am not saying I have accomplished this in all the betrayals in my life. I am a work in progress. My trust is returning for the betrayers who are changing their words and actions.

I hope 2023 will have all the betrayers saying the words and doing the actions that will right the wrongs they have done, and I hope the betrayed will accept their changes. We are in this world together. We need each other.

Charlene Lange

Iowa City

