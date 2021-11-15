Letter: Right to choose

Americans have not been so blatantly selfish and egotistical up until a wide-reaching invisible enemy came upon the scene. With the advent of the Covid pandemic it seems the worst that we can be as a culture and people has come front and center. Know this, all you unvaccinated: you were given ample time to "do the right thing" and receive life-saving vaccines, showing concern for family and friends, and did not, citing "right to choose." Now, being mandated to do so, is not, I repeat, not an affront to your right to choose.

Your "right to choose" has been stolen by power-mad, media moguls and their companies. Going on one year, the likes of Tegna and Mediacom have been withholding your ‘right to choose’ which television stations you may watch, and no complaint has been raised to stop that! Yet, our ability to watch ABC local (Channel 8) has been blocked, and markets across the country have had similar censorship put on them. Mediacom robs every customer each month, squeezing money for its “services” without fail. A paltry “gift” of one month credit—pennies, literally, were thrown to the customers, and it was back to full charges.

Let us put an end to that. I miss Jon, Angie, James and the Channel 8 crew. The FCC should be called upon to severely restrict a media company from doing that, and Mediacom needs to settle (bargain) and put an end to this nonsense.