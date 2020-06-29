Letter: Rights and responsibilities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing this letter because I just can't grasp the idea that people will endanger their fellow countrymen because they feel their "rights" are being taken away.

I realized early on in my 20's I had a few very "conservative" friends. I really thought they (meaning my conservative friends) would grow out of it.

"They" cant make me wear a mask. "They" can't make me wear a seat belt.

I defined my "they," but they don't seem to be able to identify who "they" are.

I will guess it's us liberals, the ones who actually spent time in the military, along with the conservatives who served but don't worry so much about their "rights" being taken away as opposed to defending and protecting their fellow countrymen.

I would like to say to all of my friends, I will not worry about wearing a mask if it will save a life. I would also to say to my friends, if you are so worried about losing your "rights" as a citizen, join the military for three or four years. There, you are told what to wear, when to get up, when to go to bed, what job you have to do.