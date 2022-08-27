Letter: Rights come from God, not government

The Constitution says with regard to religion: "The Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free expression thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or with the press, or with the right of people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."

I don't get Scott Reeder's point of fighting against what the Constitution says. We can freely express our religion or not; the problem comes when we try to force others to agree with our version of a religion. I am very much against forcing anyone to do what another says. In my opinion, all religions pray to God though the expression varies, and this includes the atheists' version of who they worship. As for me, my rights come from God, not the government. I will honor the Constitution too.