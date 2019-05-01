{{featured_button_text}}

Between 2008 and 2017, there were 155,216 murder victims in the United States, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Reports. Every one of them would like to have their right to vote restored.

Les Shields

Clinton

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0