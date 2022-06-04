Letter: Rights? What about responsibilities?

This last Monday we honored those who gave their lives to keep us free. Actually we thanked all, the living as well as the dead, who fought for the society in which we live. But I would ask this; do we truly live in a society that my father, a WWI veteran, would have recognized?

Of course our society has changed; every society changes over time. I'm speaking of the terrible divisiveness we see in our culture today. The near total lack of civility among those of differing views and the blind focus on “My God Given Right.”

My father, who died in 1979, would never have thought it possible that our children would have to worry whether they might be shot in a school shooting. The very idea would have been foreign to him. And that an automatic rifle capable of shooting more than 20 bullets per second would be the weapon of choice in such shootings! And that such weapons would be widely available legally to anyone 18 years of age or older!

The idea of societal ethics, morality, standards, or whatever similar description one might use, was strong in him, and in society 100 years ago. Sadly, we only think about our “rights” today. I seldom, if ever hear of our “responsibilities” being addressed today.

To my father, the idea of Congress going on “vacation” when obviously urgent legislation is needed to address these school shootings is needed; as that idea is to me.

Leonard Lindell

Moline

