Letter: Rising prices are crippling Quad-Citians

Would you rather eat or pay the bill that is due tomorrow? This is the reality that many people in the Quad-Cities have to endure. Families continue to struggle in our community while the price of gas, rent, food, electricity, furniture, and even used cars continue to rise. It is incredibly hard for a lone person to live a comfortable life in the Quad-Cities. According to Ziprecruiter, in Iowa, the average person makes $54,554 before taxes. Including taxes, the average Iowan makes around $38,000 a year. Now subtract payments on the $78,396 of debt the average millennial owes and what’s left is heartbreaking. Now subtract rent, food, car payments, phone plan, utilities, and anything else someone would need to live comfortably. As stated before the cost of living is rising, this includes rent. According to an article in the Quad-City Times, the average cost of rent in Bettendorf is $914 per month, the average rent in Davenport is $771. This is a 9% increase from last year. There has been a lack of affordable housing in the Quad-Cities and an abundance of new expensive apartments. A simple check on apartments.com shows that apartments in Bettendorf can easily exceed $1,000 a month. Apartments in Davenport can easily cost over $900. Someone making minimum wage would have to dedicate nearly their entire income just to pay rent. Rising prices are a problem that affects the young generations that live in the Quad-Cities.