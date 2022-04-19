 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Rising prices are crippling Quad-Citians

Letters logo

Would you rather eat or pay the bill that is due tomorrow? This is the reality that many people in the Quad-Cities have to endure. Families continue to struggle in our community while the price of gas, rent, food, electricity, furniture, and even used cars continue to rise. It is incredibly hard for a lone person to live a comfortable life in the Quad-Cities. According to Ziprecruiter, in Iowa, the average person makes $54,554 before taxes. Including taxes, the average Iowan makes around $38,000 a year. Now subtract payments on the $78,396 of debt the average millennial owes and what’s left is heartbreaking. Now subtract rent, food, car payments, phone plan, utilities, and anything else someone would need to live comfortably. As stated before the cost of living is rising, this includes rent. According to an article in the Quad-City Times, the average cost of rent in Bettendorf is $914 per month, the average rent in Davenport is $771. This is a 9% increase from last year. There has been a lack of affordable housing in the Quad-Cities and an abundance of new expensive apartments. A simple check on apartments.com shows that apartments in Bettendorf can easily exceed $1,000 a month. Apartments in Davenport can easily cost over $900. Someone making minimum wage would have to dedicate nearly their entire income just to pay rent. Rising prices are a problem that affects the young generations that live in the Quad-Cities.

People are also reading…

Wanya Huffman

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Inconsistent

Letter: Inconsistent

If there is one word that best describes Bill Bloom, it's inconsistency. There is no better example than his April 6 letter. It is important t…

Letter: A contradiction

Letter: A contradiction

House Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, often stress law and order. However, Miller-Meeks’ recent vote doesn’t suppor…

Letter: Disappointing

Letter: Disappointing

I read and re-read the news release by Deere & Co. that it would keep its Orenburg, Russia, plant operational. They chose to cite humanita…

Letter: No gratitude

Letter: No gratitude

With Covid numbers declining in Scott County, it’s easy for us to forget what we experienced during the height of the pandemic. Even more like…

Letter: A hassle

Letter: A hassle

We seniors who don't have a computer or smartphone are losing out. We don't know what's on sale at the grocery store, and to get our drivers l…

Letter: Gerrymandered

Letter: Gerrymandered

Illinois is divided into 18 congressional districts, each represented by a member of the United States House of Representatives. The majority …

Letter: Heirlooms

Letter: Heirlooms

It’s easy to save Styrofoam cups, carryout containers, and packing materials as heirlooms for our great-great-great-great-….grandchildren. We …

Letter: A motive

Letter: A motive

In response to Matt’s Mooney's April 11 letter to the editor, I have to agree that U.S. senators and representatives should be allowed only tw…

Letter: Good Friday

Letter: Good Friday

In the fate of our nation that now hangs in the balance, I'm reminded that righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people. …

Letter: Defeat the elites

Letter: Defeat the elites

The Republican primaries are a great chance to meet and encourage true grass-root conservatives. If "we the people" of Illinois want to escape…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News