Letter: River Bandits are a vital asset

In reference to the Jan. 11 letter from Major League Baseball, I write in support of the Quad-Cities River Bandits. The team is a vital asset to this community.

Here are the facts: They are a championship team, having won three Midwest League titles since 2011. They set the all-time attendance record in the Quad-Cities. Baseball America named the River Bandits one of the 12 most accomplished franchises of the 2010s. Modern Woodmen Park earned many awards. It was voted best Minor League park by USA Today. It earned a 5-star rating from Baseball Digest.

Under owner Dave Heller, the team hosts over 200 non-baseball events a year. The team earned Baseball Digest's best ballpark improvement award five times in the last 10 years.

Heller and the River Bandits gave back to the community by providing over $2 million in two of the last four years to area charities. They partnered last year with Genesis to raise over $100,000 for flood relief.

The U.S. Army recognized them with a Gold Award for community service. The scholars program pays an entire year's college tuition for four local kids. They also gave $350,000 over the last five years to neo-natal intensive care and free flu vaccines.