Letter: River Bandits support QC

A recent letter from MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem attempts to justify proposed contractions of minor league baseball in Iowa and elsewhere by telling us: "Minor League Baseball owners have refused to bear any portion of the contemplated cost increases for improving facilities…." Mr. Halem needs to visit the Quad-Cities.

River Bandits team owner Dave Heller has invested heavily, both in our ballpark and our community. Under Heller’s leadership, the River Bandits have added a new outfield bar, new picnic areas, concourse-level boxes, HD ribbon and video boards, a playground, birthday room, concessions, sound system, LED field lights, solar panels, and even a corn field (after all, it is Iowa).

The Bandits also built the Budweiser Champions Club, a multi-purpose "great room" with glass garage doors that open/close based on weather. Today, the ballpark hosts nearly 200 non-baseball events each year.

The Bandits also brought us Minor League Baseball's only Ferris Wheel, and more than $1.5 million worth of new rides, including Iowa’s first double-decker carousel with all proceeds benefiting local charities. Bottom line, Modern Woodmen Park and the Bandits have earned more accolades than any minor league venue in the nation, including "Best Ballpark" by the readers of USA Today.