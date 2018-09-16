I was shocked to learn that the Trump administration has diverted $10 million dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). T
hese funds were appropriated by Congress (from our tax dollars) by specific request of FEMA for training, logistics and other necessities to prepare for saving American lives. Now, with four hurricanes headed toward the U.S., these funds are likely to be used instead to incarcerate and separate desperate families at the southern border. Such diversion of funded appropriations would usually be a violation of U.S.. statue and constitute a misappropriation of funds.
Appropriated dollars must typically be used for the purpose designated by Congress. Whether the administration sought and received appropriate reprogramming authority is yet to be proven.
I guess we will just have to wait and see.
Kenneth Sherman
Blue Grass