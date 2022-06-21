Letter: Rock Island County Board has too many

I think everyone that reads this paper knows I have fought for good government, less government, and Rock Island County has approximately 109 elected officials doing the same thing that Scott County does with five elected officials. Yup, forget the crap that it takes that many to represent each ward. Only 5% of these districts even know who represents them. Scott County has five running at large with more population than Rock Island County. The $60,000 spent to cover the three wards deleted was in my mind a scam to make people think we need that much coverage. I’m wondering why Jeff Deppe as county Democratic chair is running for state rep never endorsed cutting the amount of board members until now? Yup, now he supports it. Yup, politics as usual in River City. Speak your mind and you will have credibility.