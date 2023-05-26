Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Last week many of our Illinois Quad Cities neighbors received their annual property tax notices. We, the 19 members of the recently downsized Rock Island County Board, would like our fellow taxpayers to take note of some very important information included in those tax bills.

Thanks to an increase in the overall valuation of property in the county, many will see a higher total bill than they did last year at this time. But knowing property values were rising, board members worked hard to pass a county budget with a lower rate, resulting in an overall decrease in the county’s levy of more than 9 percent.

This means that the portion of your tax bill related to county operations went down.

On average, 12 percent of your property tax bill funds Rock Island County government, including everything from the justice system, sheriff’s office and emergency management, to the health department and the many functions of the clerk’s and recorder’s offices too numerous to list here.

Look closely, and you’ll see that only a portion of your bill is attributable to the county. Look more closely still, and you’ll see that your county board members are working hard to hold the line on taxes.

Catherine Przybyla

Rock Island

On behalf of all 19 board members