Our historic Rock Island Courthouse lies comfortably in a mountain of rubbish on site to be hauled away for recycle or landfill, soon to be forgotten. Gone is the welcoming site to see when coming off our Centennial bridge, not a historic bridge, but another structure in dire repair or replacement identified as responsibility of the city of Rock Island.

Currently the, let me say, famous Chief Blackhawk metal statue who stood tall on 11th Street for years watching traffic coming and going, not to mention, as a greeter for all the bowling enthusiasts, league play and entertainment. Now lay on the ground due to the recent storm toppled him over. The decision has been made to not to relocate him, just truck him away to be crushed as junk. Why not transport him at the same cost to a new resting place, a home overlooking his heritage the Blackhawk State Park to decay naturally, give him life.

More, now we are going to, yes "demo" got it, demolish yet another landmark, historic in its own identity to some." The Fire House located at Douglas Park block, the well-known home for baseball, softball leagues and legend sporting events. Think, plan "preservation'' not demolition.

Yes, there is good news just released today, Rock Island is going to have "Dog Park" in the immediate downtown area with all the amenities for dogs and their parents and or dog sitters. Still up for discussion for 2024, how can it fail.

Sign off now, need to leave space for empty lots to be developed by us the voters and Rock Island City council.

Don Lewis

Moline

Editor's note: A decision on the Black Hawk statue has not been made.