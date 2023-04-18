The administration of the city of Rock Island has a very casual, disdainful attitude toward history. The modus operandi for the last century has been to neglect historic sites, allow them to deteriorate to the point of being unusable and then pay big dollars to tear them down.

The wrecking ball has swung and the historic courthouse is no more, and the iconic firehouse at Douglas Park, home of the first NFL games, is in limbo. Last month it was announced that an outside agency was being considered to restore the historic old firehouse. And … silence.

The big question I throw out to the entire community is this: Has anyone ever contacted the NFL organization to see if they might have a measly million or so dollars to put into the creation of a Douglas Park Museum/Education Center in that building? Well, have they?

Caryl Altemus

Moline