Letter: Rock Island recycling is not as good

Regarding the recycling bins in Rock Island County, it makes no sense to get rid of a service that was beneficial and important in many ways. Without the containers readily available we all know that a large percentage of the recyclables will end up in the trash or even dumped in public areas. A big part of the problem is the distance to the Scott County bins. Most of the people of retirement age, and even younger, do not feel comfortable or even safe driving such a distance, especially in winter, when it was a 5-10 minute drive to get to our bins.

Our household recyclables were taken to Davenport, and it as not good. The seven bins were totally full and the openings were not receptive for mixed recyclables — all bins were designed for cardboard. Not very helpful, are they? How much is our county paying to Scott County for this "service?"

All our county board members as well as city council representatives should make the trip to see what we experienced. This should have been done before this service was discontinued. There also should have been a chance for public discussion.

Our elected officials should be of service and not make important decisions in haste and without our input. You work for us.

Please return this important service to us and do it with the same speed you dismantled it.