Once again, Rock Island has deleted history! Rock Island had the honor of being the birthplace for the very first NFL football game at Douglas Park. For decades, the city did nothing to maintain the horse-drawn firehouse there and made a feeble attempt to save/restore it by announcing the inquiry to a couple of agencies who would do that, then with no fanfare it came down.
Shame on Rock Island! The historic courthouse met the same fate. They leveled a shopping plaza on 11th Street and have done nothing to redevelop the site since.
Millions into bars and restaurants in downtown -nothing to strengthen the west side! I guess the entire city will be reduced to a pile of rubble when people no longer want to live there.
Caryl Altemus
Moline