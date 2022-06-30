Letter: Roe overturning is attack on women

June of 2022 marks the day that the Supreme Court has turned its backs on the American people, though it is not the first time this year. Let us not forget the EARN IT Act of February 2022, an act that endangers encryption, social media platform staff and users, and journalists across the United States by essentially eliminating the protection they would have via encryption in an age where technology is inseparable from our everyday lives.

But I digress. The overturning of the Roe v. Wade case is another example of Congress ignoring the people's word. Much like the EARN IT Act, while there is massive push back against the turn, Congress still assumed they knew better than the millions within this country and passed it along anyway. This is yet another example of Congress not caring about the voice of the people (which they should be advocating for in the first place) and instead siding with their own agendas.

However, to me, this is much more significant than the passing of the EARN IT Act. The precedent set by Roe v. Wade has remained in this country for nearly half a century. Let's set aside the ideologies on abortion and simply look at what this ruling did — it told the women of this country that the courts cared about their health, their wellbeing, and their livelihood.

By taking that away suddenly and supplementing it with nothing to protect unprepared and sexually assaulted women, for example, what message does that convey?

Deayden Jackson

Eldridge

