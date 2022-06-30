 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC

Letter: Roe overturning is attack on women

Letters logo

June of 2022 marks the day that the Supreme Court has turned its backs on the American people, though it is not the first time this year. Let us not forget the EARN IT Act of February 2022, an act that endangers encryption, social media platform staff and users, and journalists across the United States by essentially eliminating the protection they would have via encryption in an age where technology is inseparable from our everyday lives.

But I digress. The overturning of the Roe v. Wade case is another example of Congress ignoring the people's word. Much like the EARN IT Act, while there is massive push back against the turn, Congress still assumed they knew better than the millions within this country and passed it along anyway. This is yet another example of Congress not caring about the voice of the people (which they should be advocating for in the first place) and instead siding with their own agendas.

However, to me, this is much more significant than the passing of the EARN IT Act. The precedent set by Roe v. Wade has remained in this country for nearly half a century. Let's set aside the ideologies on abortion and simply look at what this ruling did — it told the women of this country that the courts cared about their health, their wellbeing, and their livelihood.

People are also reading…

By taking that away suddenly and supplementing it with nothing to protect unprepared and sexually assaulted women, for example, what message does that convey?

Deayden Jackson

Eldridge

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Miller-Meeks

Letter: Miller-Meeks

I am disappointed to hear that in a 2020 department-wide email, Democratic Congressional candidate Christina Bohannan used her position as a l…

Letter: Take responsibility, Biden

Letter: Take responsibility, Biden

Mr. "Don't Blame Me" is at it again. President Biden is now blaming the oil companies for the high gas prices. These are the same oil companie…

Letter: Support Miller-Meeks

Letter: Support Miller-Meeks

As a retired Davenport police officer, I took great pride throughout my career in protecting and serving this city. I still take pride in my c…

Letter: Bring back the family

Letter: Bring back the family

The June 16 article by Sarah Watson stating 0.18% of residents drive gun violence leaves out two important foundations: the lack of a father f…

Letter: Vote Brooks

Letter: Vote Brooks

I have already cast my vote for Thurgood Brooks during early voting and you should too. Thurgood wants to and will help us #buildtogether. Uni…

Letter: Vote Brooks

Letter: Vote Brooks

My name is Amelia Rursch, senior at Rockridge High School. I am also a part of Thurgood Brooks’ campaign team for State Representative of Dist…

Letter: Vote Johnson

Letter: Vote Johnson

I will proudly cast my vote on June 28 for Gregg Johnson. Gregg is an honest, true blue democrat and puts our community first. Gregg is a true…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News