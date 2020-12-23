Letter: Roll up your sleeve

A new study shows that only 14% of African-Americans trust the vaccine will be safe and only 18% trust it’ll be effective. When you get the shot of vaccine you are not getting the virus injected in your arm. The injection is only a protein, and this protein activates your body in a way that will make you immune to the virus.

I understand the fear and skepticism people of color may have, so what is needed is a public relations campaign in the community to educate. Also a program maybe to set up at churches or the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, where Black people would be more comfortable in taking the vaccination. This virus is deadly and has the ability to wipe out an entire family. I have lost two in my family.

As a point of information, to my brothers, and sisters, a Black woman developed a COVID-19 vaccine. Kizzmekia Corbett is the lead scientist for coronavirus vaccine research at Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases. She was also on the team that worked with Moderna to develop its vaccine.

Now that you know that she made up that bowl of soup, take a seat at the table with me, and roll up your sleeve, and just remember the benefits far outweigh the risk.

Charles Muscovalley

Rock Island

