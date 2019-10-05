Imagine an 8-year-old boy playing a game with his parents; he rolls a pair of ones but flips the dice over showing a pair of sixes instead to win the game. A good parent would explain "winners never cheat; cheaters never win" and say if he does not accept his roll, he will not be allowed to play the game. A bad parent would say "cheaters are winners" and celebrate their son’s victory. In this analogy, President Trump is the 8-year-old, the Republicans in Congress are the bad parents and the game is our national election.
On July 24, Robert Mueller detailed at least 140 contacts between Trump associates and Russian nationals before Congress. He made a passionate warning that Russia interfered in the 2016 election for the benefit of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The GOP yawned and said Trump did nothing wrong.
The next day, Trump calls the head of Ukraine and asks for a personal favor; please work with Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden. Trump said the U.S. has been very good to Ukraine but it has not always been reciprocal, all while holding up an aid package.
Many people claim there should not be an impeachment inquiry, that we should instead wait 14 months for the election. But if our president isn't held accountable for cheating, then and now, the integrity of that election cannot be guaranteed.
Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, it is time to be a good parent and say, "cheaters never win."
Paul Dobroski
Bettendorf