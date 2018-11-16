It confounds logic and good sense for Matt Whitaker, acting in his capacity as merely an interim attorney general, to assume control of the special counsel's investigations.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has conducted oversight of Robert Mueller's work with unquestionable decency and ethical integrity. No one disputes that fact. So why should Rosenstein be shunted aside for doing his job so admirably? It begs the question as to what Machiavellian motive prompted President Trump to assign Whitaker to the interim attorney general position, instead of Rosenstein, in the first place, especially considering that Whitaker lacks the credentials, the experience and the temperament of Rosenstein.
Indeed, Rosenstein has more than proven his competence to be nominated as Jeff Sessions’ successor. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already been commanding that Whitaker needs to be replaced quickly by a duly-vetted and Senate-confirmed attorney general. The process could be speedily expedited if both Republican and Democratic senators pressured Trump to simply nominate Rosenstein.
It should not be difficult for leading senators from both sides of the aisle to garner the support needed to confirm Rosenstein’s appointment. But until a nominee is forthcoming from the President and confirmed, it would behoove Whitaker to act within the confines of established protocol and behave with cautiousness and restraint consistent with his functioning as only a temporary caretaker of the Justice Department and not the head honcho.
Steven Pokorny
Urbandale