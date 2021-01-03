Letter: Rotarians rose to occasion

During the pandemic Rock Island Rotary has continued its “Service Above Self” philosophy. When Christian Care ran out of hand sanitizer, Rotarians donated supplies from their homes and the Club purchased $200 worth of sanitizer for the Center. Rotary added a $3,000, donation to Christian Care to replace their old dining chairs. The Club made a $3,700 donation to the Rotary International Covid-19 Pandemic Fund and did a wine raffle via telephone and email raising $2,500 which they donated to the Heart of Hope Food Pantry. Rotarian Tricia Barron donated material and sewing talents to make facial masks for anyone who needed them. Additional donations of $500 to Heart of Hope and $1,000 to Friendship Manor for their increased costs during the pandemic were made. The Club’s continued service to youth giving five scholarships totaling $4,750 in conjunction with the RI County 4-H Education Foundation to area high school and college students. The Club gave $1,000 to the Rock Island-Milan School District for technology equipment to ensure all students have access to virtual learning. Rotarian Sue Rector donated material and Rotarians made over 100 warm winter scarfs donated to elementary school children in Rock Island and also made a $1,000 donation to the Rock Island County Children's Advocacy Center. All of this was done since COVID shut things down last March.