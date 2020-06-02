Letter: Rude welcome to Iowa

I Iove Iowa, but I’m sticking to Illinois

Today I traveled from Monmouth, Illinois, to Bettendorf, Iowa, for a necessary medical appointment. I decided to make two stops on the way home: to purchase fuel at a station near the Duck Creek Shopping Center and to pick up some food close to Target near 53rd.

I entered the convenience store to use the restrooms, mask on to protect those around me and sanitizer in my pocket for my protection. When I exited the restroom, a store employee without a mask blocked my way out. When I asked her to please step back a little to increase social distancing, she yelled at me that “we don’t have to do that in Iowa. I’m not moving an inch so just deal with it!”

When I entered the restaurant, whose policy is that all employees must wear mask, I noted that two of the four line workers were wearing their masks over their chins, but not their mouths or noses. When I asked if they would mind putting on their masks when they prepared my food, one told me to “shut up and mind your own business!”

Wearing a face covering and observing social distancing is so little to ask. Why do some consider it such an insult, an injury to personal freedoms? We are trying to save lives.

I won’t be doing my shopping in Bettendorf or Davenport in the foreseeable future.

Judi Kessler

Monmouth

