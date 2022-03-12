Letter: Rules

I find it ironic and disingenuous that the very people who are enforcing mandates are not required to play by the same rules as the proletariat, such as in Ottawa, Canada, or Wellington, New Zealand. "Rules for thee, but not for me."

Remember, I stand with neither political party or their henchmen (i.e., the lunatics running the "show").

We need to convince these people that following orders is not always the moral thing to do.

John Lennon once said, "Our society is run by insane people, and I'm liable to be put away as insane for talking about it."

I concur.

Tom Keith

Moline

